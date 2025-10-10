Mumbai, October 10: Indian equity indices ended higher on October 9 with Nifty closing near 25,200, rebounding from yesterday’s dip amid steady buying in heavyweight IT, metal, and pharma stocks. Sensex rose 398.44 points or 0.49 per cent to 82,172.10, while Nifty gained 135.65 points or 0.54 per cent to 25,181.80. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on October 10, including Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS), Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), and NTPC Green Energy (NSE: NTPCGREEN), as per CNBCTV18 report. Razorpay Partners With NPCI and OpenAI, Unveils India’s First AI-Powered Conversational Payment Experience on ChatGPT.

Positive global cues, strong IT earnings outlook, and limited foreign outflows bolstered market sentiment, supporting midcap and smallcap interest. Traders should watch key levels, with a breakout above 25,200 signalling further gains and a dip below 24,950 cautioning consolidation. The rebound in domestic equities was aided by robust performance in IT counters, especially TCS ahead of its Q2 results, and optimism in the auto and renewable energy sectors. Metals, pharma, and infrastructure stocks also contributed to the upside. We at LatestLY highlight Tata Elxsi (NSE: TATAELXSI), Afcons Infrastructure (NSE: AFCONS), and NATCO Pharma (NSE: NATCOPHARM), among others, that may remain in focus today, according to CNBCTV18 report.

List of Stocks To Buy or Sell on October 10:

Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS): TCS reported a Q2 net profit of INR 12,075 crore and revenue of INR 65,799 crore. EBIT stood at INR 16,565 crore with a margin of 25.2%. The company announced strategic AI investments, including a 1 GW AI data centre in India and the acquisition of ListEngage. Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS): Tata Motors’ restructuring scheme for TML Commercial Vehicles and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles took effect on October 1. Shareholders will receive one TMLCV share for every Tata Motors share. TMPV merges with Tata Motors as part of the demerger plan. Tata Elxsi (NSE: TATAELXSI): Tata Elxsi reported Q2 net profit of INR 154.8 crore, up 7.2% QoQ. Revenue rose 2.9% QoQ to INR 918.1 crore. EBIT increased to INR 169.9 crore, with margins improving to 18.5% from 18.2%. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd (NSE: AFCONS): The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company secured an INR 576 crore contract for civil and allied infrastructure works. The project highlights the company’s focus on large-scale construction and urban development. ICICI Prudential Life (NSE: ICICIPRULI): The company reported a new business premium of INR 1,761 crore, slightly below expectations. Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) stood at INR 871 crore, up from INR 722 crore MoM. Overall YoY growth was 6.1%. NATCO Pharma (NSE: NATCOPHARM): NATCO Pharma won a legal battle to launch a generic version of Risdiplam, a drug for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in infants. This strengthens the company’s presence in the rare disease segment. NTPC Green Energy (NSE: NTPCGREEN): NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to develop 15 GW of solar and wind projects. The agreement covers 10 GW of solar and 5 GW of wind capacity. RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (NSE: RAILTEL): RailTel received a Letter of Intent from Karnataka’s Centre for E-Governance to provide OEM support for KSWAN 2.0 routers and switches. The order is worth INR 18.22 crore and is to be completed by November 8. Lloyds Engineering Works (NSE: LLOYDSENGG): The company signed an MoU with FlyFocus to jointly develop and manufacture the Defender SIGINT UAV. The project focuses on advanced surveillance and intelligence operations. Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd (NSE: JSFB): The bank’s board approved raising up to INR 250 crore via unsecured NCDs, classified as Lower Tier II Capital under Basel II norms. Details of tenure, coupon, and maturity will be finalised by the board. Subex Ltd (NSE: SUBEXLTD): Subex announced a six-year contract worth USD 6.62 million with a Dutch telecom operator. The company will deliver a converged MVNO billing and wholesale partner settlement platform with end-to-end managed services from its UK datacenter.

Indian markets are likely to remain watchful on October 10, with key stocks showing strategic moves, acquisitions, and new projects shaping investor sentiment. We at LatestLY advise monitoring TCS, Tata Motors, NTPC Green, and other sectoral performers amid ongoing consolidation, earnings updates, and policy developments.

