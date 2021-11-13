Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah said that if the language of the administration of the country is 'Rajbhasha' (national language) and Swabhasha, then the democracy will be successful.

Specifically mentioning the working of the Home Ministry, Shah said, "I want to say with pride that today there is not even a single file in the Home Ministry, which is written or read in English, we have completely accepted the Rajbhasha. Many departments are also moving in this direction."

Addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi on the second day of his visit to the city, Shah said, "If the language of the administration of the country is Swabhasha, then democracy in the country will be successful. Democracy can be successful only when the language of administration is the Swabhasha (native language), Rajbhasha."

He added, "The country which loses its language, also loses its civilization, culture and its original way of thinking. Countries that lose their original thinking cannot contribute to the progress of the world."

Shah also said that the new National Education Policy of the country aims at the protection and promotion of all languages. "In the new National Education Policy, great emphasis has been laid on the official languages and mother tongue. The new change that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made will change the future of India," he said.

Shah said, "Talk to your children in your mother tongue. Our mother language is our pride, there is nothing to be ashamed about. Hindi was born in Kashi. The gradual development of Khari Boli happened in Varanasi itself. The Hindi language was also upgraded in 1853. The first Hindi dictionary was made in Banaras (Varanasi)."

Stressing that the central government has given special emphasis on 'Rajbhasha' (national language) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Saturday said he "loves" Hindi language more than Gujarati.

si on the second day of his visit to the city, Shah said, "I love the Hindi language more than Gujarati. We need to strengthen our Rajbhasha."

"Gandhiji converted the freedom movement into a people's movement; it had three pillars - Swaraj, Swadeshi and Swabhasha. Swaraj was achieved, but Swadeshi and Swabhasha were left behind. There is no conflict between Hindi and all our local languages," he added.

"We have given special emphasis on Rajbhasha under PM Modi's leadership," he added.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Varanasi.

Shah, prior to his address, released a Hindi magazine at first Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan at Deendayal hastkala sankul in Varanasi.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Home Minister also held a review meeting with Vidhan Sabha in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi on Friday.

In addition, Shah offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present with Shah.

He also paid tributes to Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya at Banaras Hindu University on his death anniversary yesterday.

Shah's visit is significant in view of the upcoming high-stake Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and urged people to converse in their mother tongue and take pride in speaking their native language.

The next elections are scheduled to be held early next year to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

