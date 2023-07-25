Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Rajasthan's Pali district on Tuesday, police said.

Ashok Vyas (55) and his wife Meena Vyas (50), residents of Pali's old housing board, died after jumping in front of the Jodhpur-Indore Express near Jodhpur Road Gumti, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Sadar) Satyanarayan Rajpurohit.

A suicide note was found near the bodies of the couple. The matter is related to their daughter's marriage, which has to be further investigated, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, he said.

