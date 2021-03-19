Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A young couple is suspected to have committed suicide by jumping before a train here on Friday night, police said.

Shalini (22), a college student, used to live with her uncle in Nigohi town, where she had got into a relationship with Pawan Kumar (24), Circle Officer (City) Praveen Kumar said.

Family members of the deceased told police that Shalini's marriage was fixed for May 5 and the two were disturbed over it, the officer said.

Both had come to Shahjahanpur and committed suicide by jumping before a goods train near Nizampur. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)