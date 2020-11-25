Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) A couple has been arrested from Malwani here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5 lakh after promising to procure gold for him at cheaper rates, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint, the Oshiwara police on Tuesday nabbed Altaf Kagadi and his wife Zoya from their residence, an official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Negative Test Report Not Mandatory For Flight Crew in Maharashtra.

According to the complainant, the duo allegedly took Rs 5 lakh from him and fled the scene without handing over any gold, the official said.

The accused were arrested under section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, and produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody till November 27, senior inspector Dayanand Banger of Oshiwara police station said.

Also Read | EPFO Gets Platinum Partner Award for Highest Transactions on UMANG App.

The duo has committed similar crimes in Samta Nagar, Malwani and other areas as well, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)