Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur were found dead after they allegedly hanged themselves "due to financial problems".

According to Shakuntala Devi, the mother of the deceased man, the couple was married for over 10 years and had two children and fought regularly due to financial problems.

"They fought regularly because my son did not have a job at present as he lost it sometime back. I asked him to tell his wife that I'll take care of their family until he gets a job," she said.

The woman said that the couple was fighting for the same reason since the previous night.

"I mostly lived downstairs due to my knee pain. They sent both the children downstairs to me," she said, adding that the couple's daughter went upstairs later in the day but found the door of their room locked.

"She called them but no one opened the door. She then pushed the door open and found them hanging and called me," the woman said. (ANI)

