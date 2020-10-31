Nagpur, Oct 31 (PTI) A couple was arrested in Nagpur on Saturday for allegedly killing their 22-year-old alcoholic son, police said.

Uddal Chaudhary and his wife Maya, residents of Hiwra village, were held after the body of their son Atul was found in their home in the morning, a Ramtek police station official said.

"Atul's body had injury marks, Our probe found he and his parents had a quarrel on Friday night. The couple has confessed they killed him as he was an alcoholic who would abuse and beat them regularly," he said.

"On Friday night, Atul picked up a fight over food and attacked his father with a knife. Uddal pushed his son to the ground and tried to strangle him and then stabbed him several times with the same knife," the official said.

