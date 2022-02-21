Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old man and his female friend were arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman passenger in Kalina area in Mumbai after their car rammed into the autorickshaw carrying her family members, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the accused duo, Akash Chowdhary and his friend Suchitra Naik, were headed towards Kalina in their car.

The car rammed into a parked autorickshaw near Kalina Chowk in which the victim and her family members were sitting, a Vakola police station official said.

During a heated argument, the duo attacked the woman and her family members on the road, he said.

Chowdhary and Naik were taken to the police station where a case was registered against them, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

