Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A couple in its late thirties was crushed under an allegedly speeding truck while going back home, police said on Thursday.

Nawab Singh and his wife Poonam, both resident of Sewa Nagar colony, were returning home Wednesday night on a bike from a market when the incident happened, Assistant Commissioner of police, Nand gram, Ravi kumar Singh said.

Singh was taking a turn from Sewa Nagar road cut towards Patel nagar colony when a speeding truck hit the bike killing the couple on the spot, the ACP said.

Passersby informed the police about the incident and handed over the driver to them.

Police have sent both bodies for post mortem and impounded the truck, the officer said.

