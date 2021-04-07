Burdwan (WB), Apr 7 (PTI) A man, his wife and their 11-year-old daughter were found dead at their home in Burdwan town in West Bengal on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in the Kalindipara area of the town, they said.

Bikash Kumar (43) and Priyanka Sau (38) were found by neighbours hanging from the ceiling fan's hook, while their daughter was lying dead on the bed, police said.

Sleeping pills were also found in the room, leading to suspicion that the girl was given sleeping pills after which the couple hanged themselves, they said.

The couple also has a five-year-old son but he was not at home when the incident happened, police said.

It appears that the couple was in stress as fights were common between them, an officer of the Burdwan police station said.

