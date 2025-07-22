New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday permitted the ex-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan to have E-Mulakat and Telephonic conversation with his family for five minutes once a week from Mandoli Jail.

Balyan is in judicial custody in a MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Special judge Dig Vinay Singh allowed the application of Naresh Balyan seeking E-Mulakat through video conferencing and telephone conversation with family from jail. The court has permitted Balyan to have an E-Mulakat and a Telephonic conversation once a week each, his counsel told ANI.

Applications moved by the other three accused for the same facility have also been allowed.

Meanwhile, the court has allowed Delhi Police to interrogate accused Vikas Gehlot in judicial custody in response to the application moved by Delhi police seeking permission to interrogate Gehlot in judicial custody. Police mentioned that the Investigation Officer (IO) in the matter has changed, and some new facts have surfaced in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examination, which require verification.

The court granted bail to the accused, Veenita, after she appeared before the court. The court had issued summons to her on the supplementary charge sheet filed against her without arrest.

On July 15, Delhi Police had filed a supplementary charge sheet against two more accused, Vikas Gehlot and his wife, Veenita.

The court has listed the matter for scrutiny of documents. Matter has been listed on August 5. The court has already taken cognizance of the main offence under sections 3 and 4 of the MCOC Act on 24 February 2025.

It is claimed by the police that on the instructions of his husband, Vikas Gehlot, Veenita transported the firearm and ammunition from the house of Vikas to the house of a relative. It was done on 17.04.2025. On the same date, the arms & ammunition were recovered from the house of their relative. There also exists a seizure memo prepared to that effect.

Ballistic Expert's opinion is also on record. Sanction U/s 39 of the Arms Act, 1959 has also been obtained, the court noted.

The Delhi police have invoked Section 25 of the Arms Act against the accused, Veenita. The court, after taking cognizance of the offence U/s 25 of the Arms Act, 1959, issued summons to Veenita. "Summons qua her be issued to be served through the IO, and the summons be handed over to the IO today itself for service," Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh ordered on July 15.

Earlier, the court had called a report on Balyan's plea seeking a call facility. A detailed report was also called in respect of applications of other accused persons who sought permission to have telephonic conversation with their families, and what decision has been taken by the jail authorities.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan and Rohit Kumar Dalal appeared for Naresh Balyan. Naresh Balyan's bail petition is pending before the Delhi High Court. His earlier bail plea was rejected by the Rouse Avenue court on May 27.

The Delhi police have filed a supplementary charge sheet under Sections 3 and 4 of the MCOCA against Balyan. Ex-MLA Balyan has been in custody since December 4, last year, in the present MCOCA case. (ANI)

