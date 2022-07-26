New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday called for a report from Tihar Jail authorities on the application moved on behalf of Khalid Saifi seeking medical test and treatment.

It is stated that Saifi is suffering from high blood sugar, high fever and diarrhoea. He is in custody in connection with a case related to the North East Delhi riots of 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge of Karkardooma Court in Delhi, Amitabh Rawat directed the concerned jail Superintendent to file a report on July 27, 2022.

An application, moved by lawyer of Saifi, stated that Saifi is having a high fever, high sugar and diarrhoea and thus a medical report be called urgently.

Khalid Saifi is accused of inciting the North-East Delhi riots. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) along with other accused.

The special Cell of Delhi police has filed the charge sheet against the accused persons including Tahir Hussain. Also, the court earlier dismissed the bail plea of Saifi in the said case following which he has challenged the order before the Delhi High court.

Earlier, anti-CAA activist and Delhi riots accused Khalid Saifi's wife Nargis Saifi on Saturday and made a public appeal for medical attention for her husband in Mandoli jail here. She said her husband's blood sugar was increasing rapidly and that he had been sick for the last few days, despite which he was not being given medical attention.

"His sugar level is around 400, it has never been this high. His BP is also high and he has fever too. He has been vomiting and he hasn't eaten anything properly for days...He isn't getting proper treatment at all," Nargis said in a viral video.

Khalid was arrested in February 2020 by the Delhi Police in connection with the North-East Delhi riots, and was charged with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He is currently lodged in the Mandoli jail in New Delhi. (ANI)

