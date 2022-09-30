New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday said that the courts cannot interfere with the terms of the tender prescribed by the Government because it feels that some other conditions in the tender would have been fair, wiser, or logical.

The top court set aside an order of the Delhi High Court which quashed the decision of the Airport Authority of India to carry out region-wise sub-categorisation of the 49 airports falling under the Group D-1 category.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Krishan Murari said that the order of the High Court is unsustainable and same deserves to be quashed and set aside and the writ petition filed by an NGO 'Centre for Aviation Policy, Safety and Research' (CAPSR) before the High Court is also dismissed.

Referring to earlier decisions of the top court, the bench said it was observed that the Government and their undertakings must have a free hand in setting terms of the tender, and only if it is arbitrary, discriminatory, mala fide or actuated by bias, the courts would interfere.

"The courts cannot interfere with the terms of the tender prescribed by the Government because it feels that some other terms in the tender would have been fair, wiser, or logical", the bench said.

The top court passed the order on an appeal of AAI against the order of the High Court dated July 14, 2021, by which it has allowed the said writ petition of the NGO and has struck down the decision to carry out region-wise sub-categorisation of the 49 airports falling under Group D-1.

The bench said that at the outset, it is required to be noted that CAPSR claiming to be a non-profit organisation carrying out research, advisory, and advocacy in the field of civil aviation had filed a writ petition challenging the tender conditions in the respective RFPs.

It is required to be noted that none of the GHAs (Ground Handling Agencies) who participated in the tender process and/or could have participated in the tender process have challenged the tender conditions and it is required to be noted that the writ petition before the High Court was not in the nature of Public Interest Litigation.

"In that view of the matter, it is not appreciable how respondent No.1 (CAPSR) - original writ petitioner being an NGO would have any locus standi to maintain the writ petition challenging the tender conditions in the respective RFPs. Respondent No.1 cannot be said to be an” aggrieved party", it said.

The bench said that therefore, in the present case, the High Court has erred in entertaining the writ petition at the instance of the NGO challenging the eligibility criteria/tender conditions mentioned in the respective RFPs.

"The High Court ought to have dismissed the writ petition on the ground of locus standi of respondent No.1 - original writ petitioner to maintain the writ petition", it said.

The bench said that even otherwise, even on merits also, the High Court has erred in quashing and setting aside the eligibility criteria/tender conditions mentioned in the respective RFPs, while exercising the powers under Article 226 of the Constitution of India.

"As per the settled position of law, the terms and conditions of the Invitation to Tender are within the domain of the tenderer/tender making authority and are not open to judicial scrutiny, unless they are arbitrary, discriminatory or mala fide", it said.

It added that as per the settled position of law, the terms of the Invitation to Tender are not open to judicial scrutiny as the same being in the realm of contract.

"The Government/tenderer/tender making authority must have a free hand in setting the terms of the tender", it said.

The bench said that in the present case, the AAI explained before the High Court the rationale behind the respective conditions, namely, clustering of 49 airports into 4 region-wise sub-categories/clusters; criteria for evaluation - 36 months experience in the past 7 years in providing 3 out of 7 Core GHS and the financial capacity- Annual Turnover of Rs. 30 crores (modified as Rs. 18 crores) in any one of last three financial years.

"Having gone through the respective clauses/conditions which are held to be arbitrary and illegal by the High Court, we are of the opinion that the same cannot be said to be arbitrary and/or malafide and/or actuated by bias. It was for the AAI to decide its own terms and fix the eligibility criteria", it said.

The high court has also struck down the stipulation that only previous work experience in respect of providing Ground Handling Services (GHS) to scheduled aircraft shall be considered acceptable for the purpose of the impugned tender/RFP.

It has also quashed a condition of tender that the revised minimum Annual Turnover criteria of INR 18 crores terming it as discriminatory and arbitrary.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) moved a review petition against the verdict which was also rejected by the High Court.

