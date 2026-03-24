Chandigarh [India], March 24 (ANI): Former Punjab minister and AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested on Monday in connection with the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a District Manager at Punjab Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had already accepted Bhullar's resignation following the controversy.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 24, 2026: HDFC Bank, IRFC and IndiGo Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

CM Mann emphasised that his government maintains zero tolerance for corruption and assured that no bias will be shown in such matters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation), Amritsar, Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, said that Bhullar has been arrested in connection with the suicide case and will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

Also Read | Australia and EU Strike Free Trade Deal.

He added that Bhullar has been kept at the CIA staff facility and that charges related to abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation will be invoked against him.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, DCP Sandhu said, "An arrest was made today. Our team has reached Amritsar. He (Laljit Singh Bhullar) has been kept in the CIA staff and will be presented in the court tomorrow. We have brought Laljit Singh Bhullar (to the CIA staff)... Sections related to abetment of suicide and threatening will be imposed on him."

The controversy sparked a political uproar after allegations surfaced that Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a District Manager with the Punjab Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, was subjected to harassment by Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, which allegedly drove him to take his own life.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have registered an FIR naming former Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in connection with the suicide case, officials said. Bhullar's father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his PA, Dilbagh Singh, have also been booked in the case.

The Punjab Congress held a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence. Warring said that the agitation was not just for one individual but a strong message against a 'corrupt and oppressive system' under the AAP government. "An honest officer has lost his life due to pressure and corruption, and instead of ensuring justice, the government is trying to suppress the truth," he said.

Warring alleged that the resignation of a minister is merely an eyewash and does not absolve the government of its responsibility. He questioned why no strict action has been taken so far and why those named by the victim are being shielded.

"This clearly shows that the government is more interested in saving its image than delivering justice," he remarked.

As per the release, calling it a fight for truth, justice, and accountability, Warring said Congress stands firmly with the bereaved family and will continue to raise its voice. "This is not just a case; it is a reflection of how deeply corruption has penetrated the system. Honest officers are being pushed to the edge while the powerful roam free," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)