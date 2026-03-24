Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) March 24,(ANI): In a major outreach initiative, the 72 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a mega Civic Action Programme (2025-26) at District Police Lines (DPL), Rajouri, aimed at strengthening community engagement, promoting sports, and empowering local youth.

The programme was conducted under the leadership of Commandant Jitendra Singh Yadav and witnessed enthusiastic participation from the public. Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma, SSP Rajouri Gaurav Sikarwar, 2IC Neeraj Kumar, along with senior officers of CRPF and Jammu & Kashmir Police, were present on the occasion. They lauded the initiative as a significant step towards enhancing trust between security forces and civilians.

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As part of the programme, free medical camps were organised in Nowshera and Lower Jamola, benefiting a large number of residents. Awareness and career guidance sessions were also conducted at Sunderbani and DPL Rajouri for aspirants preparing for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), with a focus on physical fitness, medical standards, and career planning.

In a focused youth empowerment effort, 20 local candidates were provided structured pre-recruitment training, which included physical drills, medical screening, and interview preparation. The trainees were also provided uniforms and study material to support their preparation.

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Adding a sporting dimension, a volleyball tournament featuring ten teams from across the district was organised. In a thrilling final, Rajab Volleyball Team defeated Dodaj Volleyball Club to clinch the title. The winning team was awarded ₹11,000 along with a trophy, while the runner-up received ₹5,100 and a trophy. Individual awards such as "Man of the Tournament" and "Man of the Match" were also presented.

Both the pre-recruitment training of 20 youths and the volleyball tournament were successfully concluded at District Police Lines, Rajouri, which served as the central venue of the programme.

Officials described the Civic Action Programme as a flagship initiative of the Government of India aimed at promoting development, building confidence among locals, and integrating youth from remote areas into the national mainstream.

The programme concluded on a positive note, with officials encouraging youth to channel their energy into constructive activities and explore career opportunities in the armed forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)