New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court has declined police custody remand of CBI's Prosecutor Anil Tanwar and two others arrested in a corruption case. All three were sent in judicial custody on Tuesday evening.

Special CBI judge Mukesh Kumar refused to grant police custody of Anil Tanwar, Avnish Kumar and Jyotimon Dethan after hearing contention and rival contention of the lawyers.

"In view of the above discussion and taking into consideration facts and circumstances, the prayer of investigating agency seeking police custody is declined," Special judge ordered on April 15.

All the three accused persons are remanded to judicial custody till 29.04,2025 and be produced on 29.04.2025.

During the hearing the court perused the case diary and signed it.

Accused persons were produced from Judicial custody before the court. They were sent in judicial custody on April 10.

The court had kept the application seeking police custody pending and asked to collect the incriminating evidence against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the CBI's counsel sought 10 days custody of all three accuse persons. He submitted that from the Car of Avnish Kumar expired identity cards of many department were found. An ID card of an retired officer has also been found.

CBI's counsel submitted that it is not a single case, it is tip of iceberg. It is a pan India racket for Extortion by the accused persons.

It was argued that the custody of accused persons required to confront the accused persons with evidence collected, digital data and collection of voice samples.

On the other hand, the remand application was opposed by advocate Harsh Sharma alongwith Lakshay Parashar who appeared from Anil Tanwar, Advocate Sanal Kumar who appeared for accused Jyoti Mohan.

It was submitted that required legal procedure was not followed for arresting Anil Tanwar, he was arrested at 2 AM in the night in CBI's DIG office.

The counsel for Avnish Kumar submitted that the ID cards recovered from the car belong to him. He has worked for those departments. This fact can be verified from the concerned department.

In the order dated 10.04.2025, the court had observed by the Court that no such data was collected by the investigating agency at that stage and no concrete reason has been mentioned at that stage for grant of police custody of accused persons.

Doctors from Safdarjung Hospital appeared and submitted that the medical condition of the accused Anil Tanwar was satisfactory for his admission to the hospital. It was further submitted by the doctors that after examining the medical condition of the accused, he has been discharged from the hospital and sent to judicial custody as per the directions of this Court.

The complainant Himanshu Nanavati who is also an accused in another CBI case. He was allegedly approached by Avnish Kumar for settlement of his case by introducing himself as a CBI officer.

It is further alleged that he was further introduced to Anil Tanwar who offered to help him in cases and demanded Rs 50 lakh which was reduced to Rs 35 Lakh. Tanwar asked him to coordinate with Avnish Kumar.(ANI)

