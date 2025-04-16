Manipal, April 16: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has officially released the MET 2025 admit card for Phase 1 today. Candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms can now download their hall tickets from the official website – manipal.edu. The direct link to access the MET admit card is available on the homepage.

To download the MET hall ticket, candidates must log in using their application number and OTBS (Online Test Booking System) password. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Candidates without a hall ticket will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

The MET Phase 1 exam is scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2025. The admit card contains essential information such as the candidate's name, application number, exam centre, date, and time. After downloading, candidates are advised to carefully verify all details. In case of any discrepancy, they must immediately contact the MET helpdesk for correction.

Steps To Download MET 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website – manipal.edu

Click on the MET 2025 admit card link available on the homepage

Enter your application number and OTBS password

View and download the admit card

Take a printout for exam use

The MET 2025 Phase 2 admit card will be released on May 9, 2025. For further updates and details, candidates should regularly check the official website.

