Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) A magistrate court here on Tuesday extended by three days the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) custody of a British national and another accused arrested in a drugs seizure case.

The NCB had on Saturday arrested British national Karan Sajnani for allegedly supplying imported strains of ganja in Mumbai and his questioning led to the arrest of Rahila Furniturewala, a suspect in the drug case probed after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The duo was produced before a magistrate court at the end of their previous remand.

Seeking further custody, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande submitted that the accused were not cooperating with the probe agency.

The court was told that Sajnani imported drugs from the US, mixed them with local ganja and eventually sold the contraband by labelling it as an herbal product.

Further, the NCB submitted that Furniturewala was handling Sajani's finances and all the payments were made through her debit and credit cards and her accounts.

Accepting the NCB's plea, the court extended the duo's custody by three days.

The NCB on Saturday recovered over 200 kg of ganja, including imported strains like 'OG Kush' (a strain of cannabis indica) and curated marijuana, some of which sourced from the US.

It also conducted searches in Khar (west) and recovered a huge stash of imported strains of ganja from Sajnani.

The NCB has alleged that Sajnani had rolled the drugs into joints to supply them to high-class clientele in Mumbai and other states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)