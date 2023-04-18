New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted seven days of custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror funding to pro-Khalistani outfits-related case.

"Seven days of custody have been granted. The court has also allowed the legal meetings of the council during custody," Advocate Vishal Chopra told ANI.

Special NIA judge Shailendra Malik after hearing the submissions of NIA and defence counsel granted seven days of custody of Bishnoi to the NIA.

Earlier in the day, Principal District and Sessions Judge transferred the case related to Lawrence Bishnoi to the Special NIA court.

NIA sought 7 days of custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to confront one arrested accused Deepak Ranga in the matter.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma transferred the case after hearing the submissions of defence counsel Vishal Chopra.

He submitted that a similar case is pending before a special NIA case. The agency has not been apprised of this fact by the court. Both cases should be heard in one court only.

On Monday, the court directed the authorities to keep Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar Jail and produce him before it tomorrow.

He was to be produced before the court in an NIA case. He was being brought from Bathinda Jail, Punjab.

The court of Principal District and Sessions judge Dharmesh Sharma was informed that Punjab Police and other agencies are on the way to Delhi and won't be able to reach here within Court hours.

Thereafter the court ordered to take him to Jail and produce him tomorrow morning before the court.

The court has also directed the jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of Lawrence Bishnoi as he is a high-risk accused.

The court on April 11, issued a production warrant to produce Lawrence Bishnoi in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under section related to Waging war against the State, conspiracy to wage war against the State, sections 17, 18, 18 B and 38 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The above case is pending before the NIA court.

On the other hand, Lawrence Bishnoi accused in the Siddhu Moosewala murder case was arrested by the Punjab police last year. (ANI)

