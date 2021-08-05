Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): A special court in Mumbai rejected the anticipatory bail application of actor Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday.

However, Special Judge VV Vidwans, who was hearing the case granted interim protection to Prakash till August 25 to give time to her to approach the Bombay High Court.

The Court also directed Prakash to visit NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) office for the purpose of investigation once a week-- on 12 August and 19 August between 11 and 2 PM, "and provide her mobile number and address, if there any change, to the office of NCB."

Karishma Prakash was earlier questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case. Fearing arrest, she had later moved the court with an anticipatory bail plea.

Karishma's house was raided in November 2020 and NCB had allegedly seized some drugs from her place.

In September, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said that more than 18 people have been arrested so far by the NCB.

The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded, he had said. Notably, the drugs case had come to light during the investigation of another drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (ANI)

