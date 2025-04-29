New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court has reserved its order on framing of charge in a criminal case against BJP MP Yogender Chandolia.

An FIR was lodged in 2020 for allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging their public duty and using criminal force against them to deter the public servant from performing their public duty. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal reserved the order on framing of charges after hearing the submissions by counsel for the accused and the public prosecutor.

During the hearing, a video CD related to the case was also played in the court. The court is to pronounce the order on framing of charge on May 3.

During the hearing, Advocate Hari Om Gupta presented brief arguments and submitted a written synopsis. This case pertains to an FIR lodged at Police station Prasad Nagar under section 186, 353, 356, 341 etc.

This case has been transferred from the Tis Hazari court to the Rouse Avenue court after Chandolia became an MP. After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed before the Tis Hazari Court. The court had issued a summons to Chandolia after taking cognisance of the charge sheet on October 17, 2023.

He has already moved a petition before the Delhi High Court, which is pending. (ANI)

