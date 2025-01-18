New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay has moved an application seeking modification of bail conditions and release of his diplomatic passport. The Rouse Avenue court has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja sought reply from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the next date of hearing on February 4.

While granting bail the court had directed Sanjay Singh to inform to Investigation officer about his itinerary in writing before leaving Delhi. His passport was also deposited.

During the hearing on Saturday former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sought and granted exemption from hearing.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's counsel also moved an exemption application. Advocate Dr Farrukh Khan appeared virtually for the accused Sanjay Singh. Advocate Changhez Khan appeared physically before the court and moved the application for Sanjay Singh.

Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court vide its order dated April 2, 2024. While accepting the bail bonds of the accused, Rouse Avenue court 03.04.2024, had imposed certain conditions including that he shall share his detailed itinerary with the Investigating officer of the case in writing in advance in the event of his leaving the National Capital Territory of Delhi for any purpose.

It is stated that in his capacity as a politician and spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party, he frequently needs to travel across various parts of the country to fulfil his social and political responsibilities.

It is submitted that due to the specific condition requiring him to share his detailed itinerary in advance has posed significant logistical challenges. Due to the dynamic nature of his engagements and the need for impromptu travel to address urgent matters, this condition has restricted his ability to respond promptly to the requests of ordinary citizens.

It is further stated that being an active political and social activist, who is frequently invited to participate in various international events, conferences, and forums dedicated to public welfare and global discourse in addition to his family commitments given the peculiar fact that the Applicant's younger brother resides in the United States.

However, the accused is unable to accept or respond to such invitations, as his passport remains in the custody of the Court, thereby restricting his ability to travel as and when it is required, the plea stated. (ANI)

