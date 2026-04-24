New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court remanded DGCA Deputy DG Mudavath Devula and Bharat Mathur in judicial custody till May 6. The CBI has arrested the accused persons in Rs. 2.5 Lakh bribery case.

Special Judge Chhavi Kapoor remanded both accused to judicial custody after the application for judicial custody was moved by the CBI.

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Investigation Agency sought judicial custody of both Accused persons. They have undergone a CBI custody of 5 days. They were arrested on April 18.

CBI had produced the accused before the court after 2 days of custody. Advocate Tarun Rana, along with MM Khan, appeared for Mudavath Devula.

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The Rouse Avenue court on April 22 extended the CBI custody of Mudavath Devula, Deputy DG of DGCA, and Bharat Mathur for 2 days.

Counsel for the CBI had sought 5 days further custody, saying that this case related to seeking an illegal advantage for clearing the file for the import of drones. A deal was struck at Rs. 5 lakh for each application.

The Accused persons were arrested from a restaurant near Hauz Khas and an amount of Rs. 2.5 lakh was recovered from the accused persons. Their custody is required for investigation and to confront them with the evidence collected during the investigation.

On April 19, the Rouse Avenue court remanded

Mudavath Devula, Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Headquarters and Bharat Mathur were in 3 days of CBI custody in a corruption case on Sunday.

As per CBI 19 .04.2026, CBI arrested the DGCA Deputy Director General and a Private Person in Rs. 2.5 Lakh Bribery Case.

The CBI registered the case on 18.04.2026 against an official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with a representative of a private company based in New Delhi, on the allegation that the accused public servant of DGCA demanded undue advantage from the private persons in lieu of issuing approvals and permissions for applications pending with DGCA.

CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused public servant and other private persons at 04 locations in Delhi, resulting in seizure of cash worth Rs. 37 Lakhs, Gold and Silver Coins, and multiple digital devices. (ANI)

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