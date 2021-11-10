Nagpur, Nov 10 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday issued summons to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a defamation case filed against him by Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe.

Also Read | HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hpbose.org.

The court of the civil judge and judicial magistrate first class (JFMC) asked Somaiya, a former MP, to appear on November 20 to submit his reply.

Also Read | Chandigarh: Elderly Woman Duped of Gold Jewellery By Two Fraudsters.

During a TV debate, Somaiya leveled certain "false and baseless" allegations against the Congress with reference to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, Londhe said in the civil suit, seeking symbolic damages of Rs 1.

He also filed a complaint of criminal defamation. In both the criminal case and civil suit, the court asked Somaiya to appear in person or through lawyer on the same day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)