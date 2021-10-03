Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) Haryana reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection count to 7,70,915.

No Covid-related fatality was reported, according to the health department's daily bulletin. The death toll remained unchanged at 9,874, it said.

Of the new cases, nine were reported from Gurgaon district, the bulletin said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 113, while the overall recoveries from the infection has reached 7,60,755, it said.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said.

