Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) Punjab on Saturday recorded 125 more fatalities that took the death toll to 14,305, while 3,102 new cases took the infection count to 5,62,831, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 42,177 from 44,964 on Friday, it said. Of the new fatalities, 14 each were reported from Ludhiana and Bathinda, 12 from Amritsar, 11 from Fazilka and nine from Sangrur, it said.

Of the new cases, Ludhiana reported 343 cases, followed by 291 in Bathinda, 254 in Jalandhar and 233 in Mohali, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stands at 4.56 per cent, it said.

With 5,698 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 5,06,349, it said.

There are 326 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 4,918 are on oxygen support and 878 other are critical patients, it said.

A total of 91,42,425 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Chandigarh on Saturday reported 163 new cases as against 161 infections on Friday.

The infection tally stood at 59,740, according to a medical bulletin.

Five more people died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 740, it said, adding that the number of active cases dropped to 2,466 from 2,758 on Friday.

With 450 patients being discharged, the overall recoveries reached 56,534, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,02,637 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,41,690 have tested negative while reports of 27 samples were awaited, the bulletin added.

