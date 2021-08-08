Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 9,53,827 on Sunday, according to an official report.

No fresh Covid-related fatality was recorded in the state. The total number of deaths stands at 8,954, it said.

Twenty-five out of the total 33 districts did not record a single positive cases on Sunday, it said.

Of the new cases, three each were reported from Jaipur, Pratapgarh and Udaipur besides other cities, the report said.

A total of 9,44,636 persons have recovered from the infection while the number of active cases currently stands at 237.

