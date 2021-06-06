Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Karnataka posted 12,209 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the state so far to 26.95 lakh while the toll surged to 31,580 with 320 more deaths.

The day also saw 25,659 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of 12,209 new cases reported on Sunday, 2,944 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,224 discharges and 187 deaths.

As of June 6 evening, cumulatively 26,95,523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 31,580 deaths and 24,09,417 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin on Sunday.

Total number of active cases in the state was 2,54,505.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.71 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.62 per cent.

Out of 320 deaths reported on Sunday, 187 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 19, Belagavi 15, Dharwad 9, Hassan 8, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Haveri, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada 6 each, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,944, Mysuru 1,237, Tumakuru 698, Hassan 655, Dakshina Kannada 609, Mandya 571, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,83,126, followed by Mysuru 1,50,885 and Tumakuru 1,08,245.

Cumulatively a total of 3.06 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,58,274 were tested on Sunday alone.

