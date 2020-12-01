Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Chandigarh on Tuesday reported 128 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 17,537, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 278.

There are 1,086 active cases as of now in the UT, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 103 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 16,173, as per bulletin.

A total of 1,44,204 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,25,856 tested negative while reports of 95 samples are awaited, it stated.

