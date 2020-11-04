Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) Fourteen more deaths due to coronavirus in Punjab took the death toll to 4,259, according to a medical bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The surfacing of 527 new cases took the infection tally to 1,35,313 in the state, it said.

Three deaths were reported from Ludhiana, two deaths each from Pathankot, Rupnagar and Sangrur along with one each from Fazilka, Kapurthala, Muktsar, Patiala and Tarn Taran, as per the bulletin.

There are 4,471 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (81), Bathinda (69) and Mohali (53).

A total of 268 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,26,583.

Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 120 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 26,69,626 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

