Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday while 988 fresh cases took the infection tally to 7,51,246, according to a medical bulletin.
Deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar. The state's death toll stands at 17,408.
Also Read | Odisha: Journalist Rohit Biswal Killed In IED Blast Near Maoist Poster In Kalahandi District; CM Naveen Patnaik Expresses Grief.
The number of active cases is 12,316.
Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 183, followed by 139 in Mohali and 101 in Jalandhar.
Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Security Guard At Shelter Home Rapes 16-Year-Old Differently Abled Girl In Vasant Kunj; Arrested.
A total of 677 patients are on oxygen support while 66 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.
A total of 2,964 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,21,522, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 129 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 90,610.
With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,137.
The number of active cases in the city is 1,907 while the number of recoveries is 87,566.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)