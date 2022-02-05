Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday while 988 fresh cases took the infection tally to 7,51,246, according to a medical bulletin.

Deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar. The state's death toll stands at 17,408.

The number of active cases is 12,316.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 183, followed by 139 in Mohali and 101 in Jalandhar.

A total of 677 patients are on oxygen support while 66 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,964 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,21,522, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 129 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 90,610.

With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,137.

The number of active cases in the city is 1,907 while the number of recoveries is 87,566.

