Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,405 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,29,642 and death toll to 39,691.

There were 5,762 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,63,085, a Health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 765 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 2,548 people being discharged and 6 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 26,832.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.91 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.85 per cent.

Of the 26 deaths, six are from Bengaluru Urban; Dakshina Kannada (4), Ballari (3), Dharwad, Hassan and Udupi (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 66, followed by Belagavi and Udupi (50), Tumakuru (48) and Dakshina Kannada (47) among others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,72,387 cases, Mysuru 2,28,727 and Tumakuru 1,59,294 .

Cumulatively, a total of 6,36,06,305 crore samples have been tested, of which 73,286 were on Tuesday alone.

