Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 149 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,36,386, while three fresh deaths due to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 30 were from the Jammu division and 119 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 42 cases followed by 23 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,724 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,30,189, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory is 4,473, as three fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

