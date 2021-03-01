Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,050 on Monday with two more fatalities, while 166 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,950, a health department bulletin said.

One fatality each was reported from Faridabad and Hisar districts, it said.

Among the fresh cases, 36 were reported from Gurgaon and 19 from Panipat, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,288 while as many as 2,66,612 people have recovered, it said.

The recovery rate is 98.40 percent, it stated. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)