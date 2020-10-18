Raipur, Oct 18 (PTI) With 1,894 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's count rose to 1,60,396 and toll to 1,478 on Sunday, a health official said.

The number of recovered patients increased to 1,32,168 after 305 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,772 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 26,750 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur district reported 144 new cases, taking its total count to 39,089, including 518 deaths. Balrampur district recorded 179 new cases, Raigarh 176, Korba 159, Rajnandagon 119 and Janjgir-Champa 118, among other districts," he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, four took place on Sunday and six on Saturday, while 29 had taken place earlier," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,60,396, New cases 1,894, Death toll 1,478, Recovered 1,32,168, Active cases 26,750, People tested so far 15,26,357.

