Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Rajasthan on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related fatalities and 92 new cases as the state's COVID-19 toll increased to 2,770 and total cases rose to 3,17,766, officials said.

Of the total cases, 1,692 are under treatment, the health bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, 3,13,304 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 515 people have died in Jaipur, 302 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 119 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, it said.

Of the new cases, 19 were reported from Kota, 17 from Jaipur, and 14 from Bhilwara among other districts of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)