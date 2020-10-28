Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Twenty more coronavirus-related fatalities in Punjab pushed the death toll to 4,158, while 528 new cases took the infection tally to 1,32,263 on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Mohali (73), Jalandhar (67) and Bathinda (53), it said.

There are 4,239 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 356 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,23,866.

Twenty critical patients are on ventilator support, while 102 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 25,38,610 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

