Palanpur, Jul 19 (PTI) Twenty Border Security Force jawans who landed in Palanpur in Gujarat's Banaskantha district earlier this month from Nagaland have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, an official said on Monday.

The 20 jawans, who are asymptomatic and are recuperating in Tharad town, were part of a 450-strong BSF contingent that had arrived here on July 3, said Banaskantha District Epidemic Officer Dr Naresh Garg.

"Seven jawans tested positive in the first batch of tests conducted before the contingent was to be deployed at the border. Subsequent tests found 13 more jawans with the infection. We isolated these 20 in a hostel and they are doing well. We have sent samples to a laboratory in Gandhinagar to find out the virus variant," Garg informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)