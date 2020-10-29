Raipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 1,83,588 on Thursday after 2,005 people tested positive, while the number of people who have recovered reached 1,59,268, an official said.

53 new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the toll to 1,989, he said.

A total of 275 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,597 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 22,331 active cases.

Raipur district reported 185 new cases, taking its total count to 41,075, including 547 deaths.

Korba district recorded 237 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 137, Bilaspur 131, Durg 127, Raigarh 125, and Rajnandgaon 116 among other districts, the official said.

"Of the latest fatalities, three took place on Thursday while 50 had taken place earlier and they were added to the tally on Thursday," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,83,588, New cases 2,005, Death toll 1,989, Recovered 1,59,268, Active cases 22,331, People tested so far 17,67,271.

