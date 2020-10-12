Surat, Oct 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat in Gujarat increased by 254 in the last 24 hours, while three people succumbed to the infection, an official said on Monday.

The caseload in the district is now 31,457 while the toll has reached 976, he said.

The addition of 254 cases, comprising 171 from city limits and rest from rural areas, was the highest for any district in the state for the day, and so was the number discharged which stood at 279, officials pointed out.

"Surat city now has 23,602 positive cases, Both Athva and Katargam zones of the city have reported over 4,000 cases each till now, followed by 3,546 cases in Rander and 2,651 cases in Varachha-A zone," he said.

