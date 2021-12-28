Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday reported 356 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,05,232 and death toll to 38,318.

Also Read | Govt Bans Direct Selling Firms, Direct Sellers From Promoting Money Circulation Schemes.

The day also saw 347 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,59,429.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 26-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Neighbours After Altercation Over Cleaning Of Drain In Faridabad.

Of the new cases, 269 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 209 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,456.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.50 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.56 per cent.

Of 2 deaths reported on Tuesday one each are from Bengaluru Urban and Hassan.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Udupi accounted for the second highest of new cases at 20, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru 10 each.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,61,997 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,241 and Tumakuru 1,21,324.

According to a health department bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list of discharges with 12,39,486, followed by Mysuru 1,77,710 and Tumakuru 1,20,094.

Cumulatively a total of 5,61,26,868 samples have been tested of which 69,993 were tested on Tuesday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)