Faridabad, December 28: A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbours in Haryana’s Faridabad district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Pankaj Nagar. The altercation between Nagar and his neighbours took place over the cleaning of a drain near his house. The deceased’s father is a sub-inspector (SI) with the Delhi Police. Bengaluru Shocker: 65-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Drunk Security Guard At Apartment Complex in HAL.

As per a report published in The Indian Express, Nagar had an argument with six members of his neighbour’s family regarding the cleaning of a drain and the flow of drainage water outside his house. After the dispute, the accused reportedly stabbed Nagar with a knife. The victim was stabbed in his chest, abdomen and hand.

The incident took place at around 5 pm on Monday. Nagar was rushed to a hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors. The deceased was a resident of Tigaon village. The body was sent for a post-mortem to a civil hospital on Monday night. The police booked six people from the neighbour’s family. Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

“A case has been registered under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) at Tigaon police station, and a probe is on,” reported the media house quoting Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh as saying. A manhunt operation has been launched by the police to nab the accused.

