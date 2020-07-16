Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16 (ANI): As many as 40 Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran due to COVID-19 lockdown, returned to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

These fishermen from Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thuthukudi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thirunelveli were handed over to respective district officials.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Inaugurates Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD Building at AIIMS Delhi Premises: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

They will be quarantined for 14 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)