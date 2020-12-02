Nashik, Dec 2 (PTI) The COVID-19-tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,01,822 on Wednesday with the addition of 403 fresh cases, health officials said.

With six more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the toll mounted to 1,804, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Asks PM Narendra Modi for Free of Cost COVID-19 Vaccine on Priority Basis for the State.

At the same time, 208 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 96,996, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)