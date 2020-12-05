Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Telangana recorded 596 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.72 lakh while three related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,470.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 102, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 47 and Rangareddy 46 , a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on December 4.

As many as8,498 patients are under treatment and59,471 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 57.22 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.53 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.34 per cent, while it was 94.3 per cent in the country.

