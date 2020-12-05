New Delhi, December 5: Leaders of farmers protesting against the controversial farm laws will hold talks with the government today for the third time this week. A meeting between farmers' representatives and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will take place at 2 pm. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will also attend the meeting. Thousands of farmers from several states have been staging protests on Delhi borders since last week and demanding repeal of three central farm laws. Here are the latest updates. Rahul Gandhi Says PM Narendra Modi Misleading Farmers on Farm Laws, Urges Citizens to Support Protests.

1- The government has invited leaders of the protesting farmers for another round of talks today. The meeting will take place at 2 pm at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

2- Previous two meeting on December 1 and December 3 remained inconclusive.

3- Ahead of the meeting, farmers have called for a nationwide shutdown (Bharat Bandh) on December 8. They have threatened to block all roads to Delhi, adding they'll also occupy all highway toll gates across the country. Read full story here.

4- Several entry points to Delhi are either shut or allowing restricted vehicular movement. Singhu and Tikri borders connecting Delhi and Haryana remain closed. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

5- Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. Gazipur border on NH-24 is also closed.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defend farm laws, saying they were framed and passed to benefit the farmers by removing middlemen. He also said misinformation is being spread to misled farmers on farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been saying that the government is ready to discuss all contentious issues. After a meeting with farmers on December 3, Tomar said, "the government has no ego".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).