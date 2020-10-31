Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Chandigarh on Saturday reported one more fatality due to COVID-19, which took the toll to 226, while 67 more coronavirus cases pushed the infection count to 14,418 in the Union Territory, according to a health bulletin.

There are 641 active cases here as of now, it said.

Eighty-two patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 13,551, as per the bulletin.

It said that a total of 1,07,015 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 91,950 tested negative while reports of 103 samples are awaited.

