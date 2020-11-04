New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Delhi reported 6,842 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the total tally of cases reached to 4,09,938.

Delhi for the second consecutive day recorded more than 6,000 cases. It registered 6,725 cases on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi government, active cases in the national capital currently stand at 37,369, while 5,797 people recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,65,866.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 6,703 with 51 deaths reported on Wednesday. (ANI)

