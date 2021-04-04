Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported seven fresh COVID-19 fatalities which took the death toll to 3,191, while 1,904 new cases pushed the tally to 2,98,133 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

While three fatalities were reported from Kaithal, one death each was from Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Sonipat districts, it said.

The bulletin said among the districts that reported a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (555), Panchkula (200), Karnal (185), Faridabad (151), Panipat (142) and Ambala (114).

The number of active cases in the state is 12,574 and the recovery rate is 94.71 per cent, as per the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD

