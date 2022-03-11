Hyderabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,90,224 so far. But, there were no fatalities and the death toll stood at 4,111.

Also Read | Congress' G-23 Leaders Seeks Speedy Election of New Congress President, Summoning of AICC Session.

A bulletin said 172 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,84,972.

The recovery rate rose to 99.33 per cent.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: 13 Doctors Elected as Legislators in State for the First Time, Says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Hyderabad reported 35 cases, the highest in the State, followed by the districts of Medchal Malkajgiri (8) and Karimnagar (7).

The bulletin said 25,658 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 1,141, it said. The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)